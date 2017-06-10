Wawrinka crushes Cilic to reach French Open semis

Murray, who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros past year, will meet 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in Sunday’s final.

The 30 year-old Scot suffered some jitters against the clean-hitting Japanese Kei Nishikori but eventually claimed their quarter final 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 in two hours and 39 minutes.

Britain’s Andy Murray reached his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori in Paris.

But the second seed steadied the ship to go through 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Anyone can win matches when they are playing well. Stan this tournament has played great. He won in Geneva so is obviously confident. “I am grateful that I can still perform in front of everyone”. “I want to keep going”.

Murray’s match against Nishikori was not the best advertisement for his improved form.

All told, the 2015 champion broke Cilic’s serve on six occasions and won half of the big-serving Croatian’s service points in a match that featured little suspense.

Former British No.1 Greg Rusedski, commentating on Eurosport, said Murray always responds well when there is something to get annoyed about. It was tricky out there.

“I was missing a little more in the end than earlier in the match”. Hard question. So far when I have beaten a top guy, I have always played a way worse match the following day.

So it was a bit of a guess which Nishikori would turn up Wednesday at a sunny but somewhat windy Court Philippe Chatrier. There wasn’t much rhythm out there. And practice also was not good. “Listen, there are a lot of athletes who are really good, they love the fuel of the fire, that’s what drives them”.

Lendl has reunited with Murray for the first tournament since the Australian Open having watched his charge’s struggles from afar.

He argued his case with Ramos to no avail but the Scot is never more risky than when he has a sense of grievance.

Murray quickly levelled the match but after twice breaking in the third set, at 2-2 and 5-5, he handed the advantage straight back and needed a tiebreak to forge ahead.

“I was sacked up, because I was frustrated at that moment”.

“I am in semifinals with a very positive feelings”, Nadal said.

“From then on I started to do a bit better”.

Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles final: India’s Rohan Bopanna earned himself an opportunity to become only the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam trophy by reaching the French Open mixed doubles final with partner Gabriela Dabrowski yesterday. “I have never seen that”. It was just today it was unusual how it came about. “We have been playing so many times”. I don’t know how I got the second and third.

“But it’s possible that I’m playing too slow”. I don’t even know if I won or lost. As long as that return is working well and his defense bails him out, Murray is a tough out regardless of how the other things are playing out. It’s never going to be ideal so when it happens to you, it’s frustrating.

Stan Wawrinka will be the oldest man to play in the French Open semi-finals since Jimmy Connors in 1985, but the 32-year-old Swiss insists he is in great shape as he prepares to face Andy Murray.