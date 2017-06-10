Wawrinka forces 5th set against Murray

The 2015 champion will face either nine-time victor Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem for the title after avenging his loss to Murray at the same stage in Paris past year.

For his next trick, he must take on Nadal, who has dealt with injuries and poor form over the past couple of years but appears to be back to his world-beating self as he looks to win the French Open for the first time since 2014.

With a combination of inspired defence and some of the best attacking play he has shown all fortnight, Murray won five of the last six games to steal the set from under Wawrinka’s nose. “I need to play aggressive, if not I’ll be in big trouble”.

Murray enjoyed success with the backhand drop-shot in the early going and used it to set up a break point in the third game.

Two break points went begging for Murray as Wawrinka impressively rattled off four successive points to hold, but he could not stave off a further three in the penultimate game of the set as a netted volley proved decisive in handing the Scot the third.

Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final – surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012. And Murray capped his three-point run to claim the tiebreaker when Wawrinka put a forehand return into the net on a second serve at a mere 84 miles per hour (136 kph).

The Swiss must have been fuming but he weathered a Murray purple patch at the start of the fourth and finished the set back on top.

Murray entered the second grand slam of the year in terrible form but had found his stride in Paris, and twice held a one-set advantage over the third seed.

Murray was back again thanks to a whizzing backhand victor, and he pulled off a decisive break for 6-5, holding to take the lead in the match when Wawrinka netted a backhand.

Murray broke back but immediately squandered another service game with a awful backhand at the net.

The first men’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

The fourth was even as can be until Wawrinka stepped up in the tiebreaker by winning its final three points, the last with a run-around forehand return victor delivered from outside the doubles alley.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, heads to his fourth Grand Slam final. This time, Wawrinka managed to wear down the seemingly tireless Murray, himself a three-time major champion.

Murray battled grimly to avoid a love set but Wawrinka finished the match in the manner in which he had played it, with his 87th victor.