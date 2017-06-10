Wawrinka pierces Murray’s armor to reach French Open final

Spain’s Rafael Nadal raises his arms in victory after defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris.

“When you play Rafa in the French Open, you’re never the favourite”, said Wawrinka, who has triumphed in each of his three final appearances at majors.

Murray is still not quite at the same level as he was previous year, when he played probably his best clay-court match to defeat Wawrinka and then went on to dominate the second half of the season.

With a combination of inspired defence and some of the best attacking play he has shown all fortnight, Murray won five of the last six games to steal the set from under Wawrinka’s nose.

“I’m proud of the tournament I had”. I did well considering.

But Murray battled through to the last-four and was just a tiebreak away from the final. “So I have to be proud of that”.

“Maybe the lack of matches hurt me a little bit in the end today”, he said.

“I’ve played a very good event, all the matches playing well”.

When Wawrinka drilled a forehand into the corner, it looked as if he had saved break point, but Murray scrambled a lob just inside the baseline and his frustrated opponent smashed it long. When you haven’t been playing loads over four, four-and-a-half hours, that can catch up to you a little bit.

Murray is now expected to have a few days off before making the transition from clay to grass ahead of Queen’s later this month.

The 32-year-old Wawrinka, who lost to Murray in last year’s semifinals, is the oldest Roland Garros finalist since 1973. “It is obvious that you need to combine a lot of things, and a lot of things have to come together to have that record. So I only have myself to blame for that, for the way I played coming into the tournament”. I don’t know why yet, so I have to find some reasons. Murray used a three-point run to grab that set, the first lost by Wawrinka all tournament.

The fourth set went with serve, Wawrinka always just ahead, but the Swiss played a superb tiebreak, winning a brutal rally at 4-3, then capitalising on a rare Murray error before walloping away a forehand return victor.

But the Swiss took control midway through the second set and from 2-3 won seven games in a row.

“I’m extremely confident about what I do, about how I feel, about all the hard work I have accomplished over the past days, weeks, months, years”, said Wawrinka, victor of a career-best 10 consecutive matches.

Scrapping like a dog Murray hit back again and then pulled off a decisive break for 6-5, holding to take the lead in the match when a red-faced Wawrinka netted a backhand.