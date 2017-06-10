“In general, to be in the final again here of probably the most important event in my career, it means a lot to me”.

Murray had beaten Japanese Kei Nishikori in the quarters to make it to the semis of the French Open.

But Wawrinka didn’t come into the sole clay-court major even as the second-best bet – or the third.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6) and Wawrinka won the second 6-3.

Past year was Murray’s only appearance in a French Open final.

“Hopefully I finish the year strong”.

Men’s final No. 3 Stan Wawrinka vs. Murray stood up to serve. The most recent match was in the 2016 Monte Carlo Masters, a match Nadal won in 17 games. For nearly an hour, there was not a break point to be seen: the instinctive, improvised defence from the world No 1 keeping the thumping power of the former champion at bay.

Wawrinka took 16 of the first 21 points in the fifth set and went up 5-0.

Both men were producing big-time tennis in short and intense rallies.

The tension was palpable in a game that encapsulated the entire set.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal marched into a record 10th French Open final after outclassing Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 on Friday.

The third-seeded Wawrinka’s fitness proved the difference as the 32-year-old from Switzerland dominated a worn out Murray in the final set.

His bruising assault was reflected with 87 winners offsetting his 77 unforced errors in the tournament s longest match. “I’m just very, very happy for everything, and I’m going to try my best on Sunday”. It was edgy, but he did, and then fired off his biggest forehand of the match, his 40th victor of the match, to break: 6-3. Nadal fended off further break points and held for 4-1.

In a gripping tiebreak, an instinctive, point-blank backhand volley gave the Swiss a set point. It was a classic up-and-down Wawrinka performance where he went for broke over and over and eventually became too much when he was hitting his spots with consistency. Murray used plenty of drop shots and lobs, often to great effect. The Briton held his serve without any trouble to wrap the set 7-5. Three hours and counting.

2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick replied: “I did.it sucked”.

– The Swiss produced a tally of 18 winners to Murray’s 11 in a hard-fought fourth set. And facing the Murray serve a 6-3, he skipped back and unleashed a massive forehand victor.

The Spanish colossus is yet to drop a set in six matches, conceding a miserly 29 games to reach the title match.

The Swiss, 32, ultimately proved too strong as he made amends for losing to Murray at the same stage past year in Paris.

As for Murray, he was swiftly into press, eager to leave for the grass of home but pleased with his progress in Paris after his shaky preparation. I did well considering.

“I was a tiebreak from getting to the final in a tournament which I came into struggling”. “The only thing I care about is I have been playing very well during the whole event, and I was able to win all the matches”.

“When you haven’t been playing loads, four-and-a-half hours, that can catch up to you a little bit”. “You know, I played pretty well these last few matches”.

But Murray insisted that there were plenty of positives to take into his Wimbledon title defence after arriving in France with a fever and in mediocre form.