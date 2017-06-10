Wawrinka stuns Murray to become oldest French Open finalist in 44 years

On that occasion, Borg went on to crush Guillermo Vilas for the loss of just five more and though Stan Wawrinka, who outlasted Andy Murray in five gruelling sets in the opening semi-final, is likely to put up far more resistance, the bad news for the Swiss is that Nadal is fresh and eager to complete La Decima with a record 10th French Open crown.

Yet the nine-time Roland Garros champion dispatched up-and-coming Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to reach his 10th final at the clay-court Grand Slam, extending his record for the most final appearances in Paris.

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against =bam in five sets 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

Wawrinka faces a slightly different challenge in the final where he will try and stop Nadal becoming the first player in the professional era to win the same grand slam 10 times.

There is a telling statistic about 32-year-old Wawrinka – the oldest French Open finalist since Niki Pilic in 1973.

“I don’t care about the games I lost or not, or sets, or these kind of things”, Nadal said.

Nadal once again quickly broke Thiem in the second set to lead 3-1 and won the set 6-4 and he did not waste any time in wrapping up the third set as he completely demolished the Austrian in the final set as he won 6-0. “That hurt me on a few occasions and at some important moments”.

This is Rafael Nadal’s French Open. He also lost 6-4- 6-0, 6-4 in the Davis Cup semifinals in Madrid shortly after Nadal had risen to No. 1 ranking for the first time in 2008.

“It’s incredible for me to reach another final here”, said Wawrinka, who extended his winning streak to a career-best 10 matches.

Nadal said: “I was starting a little bit more nervous today than normal, but then I played well, I think”.

Murray ended 2016 at No. 1 after a string of successes, including a Wimbledon title, an unprecedented second consecutive Olympic gold medal and runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and French Open. He plays lots of different shots, but I just stuck to my guns.

Nadal has controlled pretty much everything and everyone at Roland Garros since he first stepped through the gates as a 19-year-old in 2005.

Thiem was the victor the last time these two met in the quarter-finals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia and he opened with a break to give himself what would soon become clear was false hope.

“It s true that Dominic played with more mistakes than usual today, but it was windy”.

“He’s the best player ever on clay”.

What I will say is, it ain’t happening. “You need to be lucky, you need to play well, you need to be healthy for two weeks”.

“Last year he was stronger”.

But the Swiss regrouped and came back swinging, capitalising on a poor Murray drop shot to win the tie-break and then blasting his way through the fifth against an opponent who had spent all his energy. Wawrinka smashed 87 winners, mostly off his forehand to start with before the backhand joined the party in the second set.

But Murray struck straight back with some brilliant scrambling to take it into a tiebreak.

“I lost my way a little bit in that period”, Murray said of the seven-game run that gave Wawrinka renewed vigour.