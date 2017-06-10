‘We are not ready to surrender,’ Qatar’s foreign minister says

A Pakistani cabinet minister says Islamabad will continue to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a 15-year agreement, despite the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar by Saudi Arabia and some other countries.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani today made clear that they are totally unwilling to change their foreign policy position over the ongoing blockade by the Saudis and their allies, and that they are prepared to live under embargo forever, noting they have the backing of the rest of the global community.

Qatar would not yield to it, he said.

In a statement released Thursday, Chad’s Foreign Ministry urged countries to use dialogue to resolve the escalating dispute.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Doha, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman was defiant and stressed that Qatar could live under embargo forever.

If Doha had done anything wrong “let them prove it” and “we are willing to correct it”.

“Qatar’s policy is a dead end and it will only lead to destruction, so essentially what we are asking is for the Qataris to give up on their foreign policy which calls up for an an alliance between a tremendous amount of wealth and extremely radical Islam”.

Responding to questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said he expected Gulf Arab states to overcome the crisis given the “strong relations and blood ties” between them.

“We don’t know, all these measures, why they are being taken”, he said.

He said no proof of any wrongdoing “has been presented to Qatar yet”.

“Whatever we know about, we are hearing from the media”.

The false report further enflamed tensions between Qatar and other Gulf states (including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates).

“This is not about regime change – this is about change of policy, change of approach”, said Anwar Gargash, the UAE state minister for foreign affairs.

Qatar rejects claims it is a leading supporter of Islamist extremism.

Bahrain is warning the island’s media outlets not to “publish or circulate anything that condones or justifies Qatari policies by any means”.

And while President Trump made a point of praising the Saudi move against Qatar initially, he too is now offering to negotiate a deal, raising speculation that he may well have had no idea that Qatar hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region.

Later, in a roundtable discussion with a number of journalists, Sheikh Mohammed said his country would not be defeated.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”, he said, warning that the dispute threatened the stability of the region.

“We have been isolated because we are successful and progressive…”

He said Iran has told Qatar it is ready to help with securing food supplies and will designate three of its ports to Qatar, but the offer has not yet been accepted.

“No one will break us”.