‘We are not ready to surrender,’ says Qatar’s foreign minister

The rating agency said Qatar’s economy would suffer from the decision on Monday of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain to cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha.

Qatar is open to mediation to resolve the crisis that has seen a group of nearby countries move to sever diplomatic ties with Doha, HE the Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has said.

“First, and most importantly, the leaders agreed on the importance of implementing agreements reached in Riyadh to counter extremism and to combat the funding of terrorist groups”, a White House said on the talks between Trump and Nahyan.

The dispute with the major powers of the Arab world led to the closure of airspace, the cancellation of their airline flights and the expulsion of diplomats in 48 hours, as well as the appeal to Qatari citizens to return to their nation in a maximum of 14 days.

Al Qassemi, who previously wrote a column describing steps Qatar would need to take, said that the crisis will only escalate if Doha doesn’t back down.

Later, in a roundtable discussion with a number of journalists, Sheikh Mohammed said his country would not be defeated.

Doha is a major worldwide travel hub, but flag carrier Qatar Airways now flies increasingly over Iran and Turkey after being blocked elsewhere in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation authority announced Tuesday it would cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways, close all its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours and withdraw licenses of all Qatar Airways employees, according to a statement from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) published by state-run media. “No one is giving them the right to separate families and displace people. Are we living really in the 21st century?” He offered no documents to support his claim, but Western officials long have accused Qatar’s government of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists.

“The emir has no plans to leave Qatar while the country is under a blockade”, the official told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy with a history of such changes in leadership.

The Philippines said Tuesday it was banning its citizens from going to work in Qatar.

“Regarding the reasons for this escalation, honestly, we don’t know if there were real reasons for this crisis or whether it was based on things we’re unaware of”, he said.

Qatar’s ministry of defence, meanwhile, played down news reports that its miltary forces were put on high alert on the country’s southern border with Saudi Arabia. “The team confirmed that the hacking file was installed in month of April, which was later exploited to disseminate the fabricated news on 24 May 2017 at 12:13am”, it added.

The fake article quoted Sheikh Tamim as calling Iran an “Islamic power” and saying Qatar’s relations with Israel were “good” during a military ceremony.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender the independence of our foreign policy”, he said.