We Love Manchester Emergency Fund passes £10 million mark

In a statement following the bombing, the Grammy nominee said, “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones”.

The attack, which happened after a concert by Ariana Grande, left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured.

During the concert, Grande was joined by other artists such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That.

Check out some of the great moments from her One Love Manchester Show via Twitter Moments. Held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, several people who went to the May 22 concert also attended. Staff at the Manchester Ink tattoo parlour told WENN that members of the singers’ team had been tattooed backstage with the bee symbol, but could not confirm whether the singer had been inked herself. Numerous artists confirmed they would be at the concert shortly after it was announced by Ariana Grande.

“We had a totally different show planned and had a rehearsal but changed everything”.

During the show, she revealed that she had changed the set list after meeting one of the terror attack victims’ mothers.

Ever since the attack, Grande, 23, has been encouraging donations on social media and visited some still-recovering fans at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.

The emotional concert, which aired on BBC1, attracted a peak of 14.5 million viewers. The three-hour extravaganza raised over £2M ($2.6M).

The numbers make it the most watched TV programme of the year so far, based on overnight figures, overtaking Britain’s Got Talent which moved its final to Saturday for the concert.