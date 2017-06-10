Weatherman Brad Pitt puts pressure on Donald Trump

When Jefferies asked him about future forecasts, Pitt’s predictions didn’t seem too hopeful.

Pitt was on the Jim Jeffries Show this week, where his appearance on the episode included a lot of talk about the USA stepping away from the agreement.

“There is no future”, Pitt replied, while still trying to hold on to his weatherman smile. Jefferies took many swipes at Trump in his inaugural episode, including in his “This F**king Guy” segment, but to thoroughly lambast the president’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord, he enlisted the aid of a big name celebrity.

The camera then panned towards Pitt, who made a guest appearance on the show as a weatherman.

Of course the Fight Club actor was trying to imply that climate change affects us all irrespective of where we live.

“Do you have any future forecasts for us?”

“There is no future”, Pitt cheekily responds. Along with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt has contributed a lot for the cause in the past. This week, in the midst of promoting his latest film War Machine, the actor wanted to express himself, in his own way, on Donald Trump’s decision to release the United States from the Paris agreement. He openly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

The Moneyball star told The New York Times” T magazine in September, two months before Trump’s shocking victory, that he couldn’t bring himself “to think that Trump will be in charge’. “Coming from Oklahoma, southern Missouri, which leans more toward a Trump’s voice, I try to understand it”.