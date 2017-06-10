Wedbush Cuts Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) Stock To a “Neutral” Rating

Institutional investors now hold around $27 million or 51.4% in ECYT stock. Synchrony Financial had 37 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company is expected to report EPS as high as $-0.22 and as low as $-0.31 per share. CELG’s sales growth for past 5 years was 18.30% and its EPS growth for past 5 years was 11.80%.

An earnings forecast is an analyst’s outlook for a company’s future quarterly or annual earnings. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endocyte. (NASDAQ:ECYT) continues to lose ground in the after its lead candidate drug, vintafolide, posted poor results in its Phase 3 test for ovarian cancer. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 57,108.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. Fixed asset impairment charges should total $0.3 million in addition to $1 million being used to cover clinical termination charges.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 70000 in the last fiscal year.

In recent action, Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 263,500 shares in its portfolio. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 21. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Endocyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endocyte by 9.7% in the first quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Endocyte, Inc. the EPS stands at -0.27 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.32, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Endocyte by 92.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 209,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 55,175 shares during the last quarter. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Endocyte, Inc. The lowest 12-month price target for the shares is $5.00, which would be an increase of about 162% of its current value.

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) continues to elicit strong selling pressure in the market after its long-term prospects have been questioned. The stock notched a 12-month high of $6.50 while $8.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $1.5 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. This change led market cap to move at $115.90M, putting the price -53.98% below the 52-week high and -3.54% above the 52-week low.