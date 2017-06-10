Welcoming a New Generation of Speakers with the Apple HomePod

At the WWDC 2017, the tech giant unveiled the all new Apple HomePod.

Amazon Echo was introduced in 2014, and uses Alexa, the artificial intelligence system.

People with smart speakers can use them to control home appliances such as toasters, refrigerators and clothes dryers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chief among those innovations is the Homepod, Apple’s answer to Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Google Home.

HomePod comes in white and space grey, and while just under seven inches tall, is remarkably broad in circumference, like a small barrel. The main thing is, it’s a damn sight more attractive than the iPod Hi-Fi. Aside from its rippity-rappin’ name, the Homepod does pretty much the same stuff all those other home assistants do, but with a more streamlined design.

The hardware and software is certainly promising in theory, but there’s also another reason why it should trump the Echo and Home as a standalone speaker…

While UK pricing has yet to be revealed, HomePod will cost $349 in the U.S., and will be available to buy from December. United Kingdom and Australian prices are yet to be confirmed. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically, which should make it easier to organize photos, and will offer more photo editing tools.

“We want to combine this all”, he said. Schiller spent a lot of time talking about how good it sounds. Amazon Echo and Google Assistant also are cheaper. By saying “hey Siri” users will be able to select songs, control volume and ask questions about the tracks and artists playing, such as “who is the drummer in this band?”

Naturally, it’s created to work seamlessly with Apple Music, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it’s quite as smart when playing with the likes of Spotify. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

The HomePod will give you voice control of any HomeKit-supported accessories, letting you control your fantastic motorised blinds or Hue lights without whipping out your iPhone.

Sales of iPads are hardly what keeps Apple afloat, but they’re still iterating and clearly have some plans up their sleeves about how you might use a new mid-sized iPad Pro.

The moves announced Monday escalate Apple’s technological battle of wits with Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.