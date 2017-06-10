Western Springs, Lake Forest girls advance to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Boerne’s Alex Iyer, the spelling whiz who went deep a year ago in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, has made it into tonight’s finals after making it through seven rounds this morning.

Fuller then asked for the language of origin, before carefully delivering the correct answer with poise.

Melodie Loya, 12, of Bainbridge, N.Y., spells her word out in her hand while competing in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. The average contestant in the national competition is 13 years old.

Two other six-year-olds have made it to the bee in years past, according to ABC News, but Fuller’s birthday falls after both.

Daniel Chen, of Chino Hills, on Thursday correctly spelled his first word, “perinephric”, but incorrectly spelled “carosella”, a type of fennel, by adding an “I” instead of the “O”.

The bee opened Tuesday with 291 spellers, the largest field in its 90-year history.

Gandhasri was among 40 spellers to advance to Thursday’s final rounds.

Last year Iyer was in the final group of 45 spellers out of 284 elementary-school and middle-school students who competed in Washington, D.C. He was knocked out before the televised finals.

When about only 10 spellers remain, the competition will pause until the primetime finale.

Along with bragging rights, champion spellers take home $40,000 cash, an engraved trophy, a $2,500 savings bond, $400 worth of reference works and appearances on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“.