The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump won’t use executive privilege to try to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress about his interactions with the president, clearing the way for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to go ahead on Thursday.

The White House’s statement regarding the matter comes after days of speculation that Trump may invoke its executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying.

When Trump fired him a month ago, Comey was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe of Russian interference into last year’s presidential campaign and possible illegal collusion between Trump campaign aides and Russian interests aimed at helping Trump defeat his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Which means it’s the first chance he’s had to talk about that news report he made a memo detailing a conversation in which Trump allegedly asked him to drop his investigation of since-sacked National Security advisor Michael Flynn. “And it would be unthinkable if the president actually did what was reported, asked FBI Director Comey to, in effect, back off of at least the investigation into General Flynn”. “And I think Jim Comey deserves to have his, in effect, day in court, since the president has disparaged him so much”.

In firing Comey last month, Trump cited performance issues, while critics accused him of trying to close down the Russian Federation probe.

Some legal analysts had questioned whether Trump could have blocked Comey’s testimony via executive privilege in any event.

Comey is also likely to be asked by lawmakers about Trump’s assertion that the former FBI chief told him three times that he was not under investigation as part of the federal probe into his campaign’s possible Russian Federation ties.

But Republican lawmakers also plan to quiz Comey about why he did not act at the time if he considered the president’s request to be improper pressure. Ron Rabin. “There’s nothing consistent about what he says”. Several investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election are ongoing. The Justice Department later appointed ex-FBI director Robert Mueller as the special counsel.

Democrats have so far expressed little enthusiasm for working with Trump. “This whole thing is a pretty desperate attempt at partisan politics”. The online news outlet said the NSA report depicted a hacking operation tied closely to Moscow’s GRU intelligence directorate that targeted private USA companies providing voter registration services and equipment to local governments around the country.