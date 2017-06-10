What Are Analysts Report About Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

(CHK)’s stock declined 5.25%. Kylin Management Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 45.08% with the market. The stock now has Weekly Volatility of 4.26% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.

About 322,648 shares traded. It has outperformed by 33.04% the S&P500. Cibc World Markets reported 51,156 shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Got What It Wanted” on June 08, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake: Boom Or Bust?”

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) share price increased in the last trading session with a previous 52-week high of $69.40. Chesapeake Energy Corp now has $4.13B valuation. About 500 shares traded. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2016 Q4. MBFI’s value Change from Open was at -0.10% with a Gap of -1.17%. Trexquant LP invested in 145,100 shares. 468.36 million shares or 2.38% more from 457.49 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 469,430 shares. 148,097 are owned by Gradient Invs. Chevy Chase Holdings stated it has 622,867 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. First Trust reported 26,896 shares. It also upped Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 224,192 shares and now owns 395,389 shares. The company’s beta value is at 2.02. Stock investors acquired 3,136 put options on the stock. 3,480 are owned by Smithfield Co. 228 are held by Ridgeworth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Keeley Asset Corporation holds 42,732 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period.

Among 10 analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Knowles Corporation had 16 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. AlphaValue downgraded the shares of OML in report on Tuesday, March 8 to “Reduce” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 9. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Tuesday, January 5 with “Buy”. Ing Groep Nv owns 250,926 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

5 year sales growth rate is an important factor for valuation analysis, the 5 year sales growth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stands at -7.52 while the industry’s and the sector’s growth for next 5 years ticked at 0.9 and -7.9 respectively. Therefore 38% are positive. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 25 by Atlantic Securities. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Over the short term, some market observers may have noticed that Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 18.02% short float with 15 days to cover. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 21 by Nomura. Gideon Advsr holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 35,174 shares.

Since an alpha above 1 hints at more gains, investors can predict some further rally scope. Its down 0.15, from 1.76 in 2016Q3.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. 116,944 were reported by Aqr Ltd. Pinebridge Investments L P reported 28,789 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.38% or 57,305 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 200 shares. The company saw 0.3 million shares trade hands over the course of the day. Hsbc Plc invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% or 84.20 million shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 550,000 shares. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has risen 49.74% since June 8, 2016 and is uptrending.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids in the United States. 600 are owned by Shamrock Asset Lc. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com has 73,186 shares.

Since March 3, 2017, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.