What Do Analysts Say About AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

The firm owned 1,209,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794,220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. The institutional investor held 10,752 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $109,000, down from 66,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel Holding by 151.0% in the fourth quarter.

Director at United States Steel Corp., MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY on 2017-05-18 Buy 1500 shares of the company at a price of $19.31.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) traded up 4.3311% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.7739.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

The market capitalization of United States Steel Corp.is at $3.69 Billion. United States Steel earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. The stock carved out a 52-week low down at $19.65.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q4 2016.

For the current quarter Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) has high EPS estimates of $0.04 in contradiction of low EPS estimates of $-0.04. Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) for United States Steel Corp.

The consensus recommendation, according to Zacks Investment research, is 2.4. X generated revenue of $2.83 Billion in the same quarter, one year ago.

Among 17 analysts covering AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.83%.

Additionally on 4/24/17 Macquarie “Upgrades” AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) to Outperform setting price target at $8.1 and on 4/19/17 Citigroup “Upgrades” the stock to Neutral at $7. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. AK Steel Holding Corporation had 49 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analysts, on average, seem bullish as they suggest AKS is worth $2.37 more, giving a target price of $8.34 a share. However, if the TER shares go below $34.55 then it would indicate a much weaker market for the company. The price-to-book ratio is a ratio used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

The Stock had a 2.33 Consensus Analyst Recommendation 30 Days Ago, whereas 60 days ago and 90 days ago the analyst recommendations were 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Average true range (ATR-14) of the company is at 1.01. So is with AK Steel Holding Corporation. The Firm is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production activities in North America and Europe. The Firm operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products, U.