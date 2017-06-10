What Do Analysts Say About Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW)

(ATW) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are undervalued.

Analysts await Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on August, 1. This change led market cap to move at $761.87M, putting the price -39.04% below the 52-week high and 53.10% above the 52-week low.

Having a peek at growth estimates of the company, Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) has current quarter growth estimates of -108.1% however it has -146% estimations over growth for the next quarter. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atwood Oceanics. The company’s 5 year Earnings per share growth and Capital Spending growth remains at -0.3 and -15.35. The business had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Pacific Crest initiated the shares of FISV in report on Friday, November 18 with “Sector Weight” rating. Howard Weil downgraded the shares of ATW in report on Monday, December 14 to “Sector Perform” rating. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. This is something that investors look for in all the stocks they are trading and is an important indicator to keep tabs on. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. For now, Atwood Oceanics, Inc.is the toast of Wall Street as its ABR stands at 3.00 with 1 out of 25 analysts rating the stock a buy. The lowest 12-month price target for the shares is $6.50, which would be decrease of about -31% of its current value.

The company declined -0.96% and closed its last trading session at $9.37.

This stock is ahead of its 52-week low with +24.88%. Similarly, the company’s last 5 years high P/E ratio is 10.98 and low P/E is 2.12, whereas, the industry’s and sector’s high P/E for the past year is 18.57 and 26.84 respectively and low P/E ratio for the last 5 years is 6.17 for the industry and 10.15 for the Sector. It has a market cap of $855.32 Million. Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW)’s price sits 7.6% above from its 50-day moving average of $8.47 and -3.73% away from the stock’s 200-day moving average which is $10.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by BBNS and is the property of of BBNS. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and worldwide trademark & copyright legislation. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Atwood Oceanics, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,555,964 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 2,188,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,878 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after buying an additional 1,386,267 shares during the period. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after buying an additional 9,552,190 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in “Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration” employing approximately 938 full time employees. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. The Company’s Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.