Britain’s election is providing another night of political shock and surprise.

Instead, her election gamble to gain strength in the European Union negotiations fizzled and the Conservatives lost their majority while Jeremy Corbyn’s rival Labour Party gained power. In the previous election, the Conservative Party won 330 seats and now it will not receive more than 320.

Political deadlock in London could derail negotiations with the other 27 European Union countries ahead of Britain’s exit from the bloc, due in March 2019, before they even begin in earnest.

The UK art scene overwhelmingly opposed Brexit in the June 2017 referendum. Technically it will be a Conservative minority government rather than a Conservative-DUP coalition, but May will rely on the DUP’s support for getting bills passed.

The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Liberal Democrats.

One argument against forming a minority government, as opposed to forming a governing coalition with one or other parties, is that it can make it hard to pass legislation.

She said talks with Britain on its withdrawal from what will now be the 27-member European Union would start “in the coming days”. The pound fell 2 cents agains the United States dollar seconds after a national exit poll suggested the Tories could lose their already slim majority. He made up ground in the course of the campaign, closing a big gap. However, many top party officials have called for a “softer” process.

“What the country needs now more than ever is certainty”, she said.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”, Corbyn said after winning re-election to his north London district.

Ms May stated her government was the only viable outcome of the poll, would crack down on Islamic extremism and strengthen police powers, and would introduce policies of fairness and opportunity. Police numbers across the United Kingdom were cut by 20,000 under May’s watch as Home Secretary.

Britain’s best-selling Sun newspaper said senior members of her party had vowed to get rid of May, but would wait at least six months because they were anxious that a leadership contest now could propel Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn into power.

The analysis comes as the Tories were still trying to accept the fact that they had failed to win a majority, despite a confident Mrs May calling the election back in April. “It would be a major endorsement for his brand of left-wing populist politics as well as for him personally”, journalist Merrick says.