What is a hung parliament?

With results showing May’s Conservatives have lost their majority in parliament, party members blamed what one called a “just awful” campaign, training their ire on an election team that highlighted the 60-year-old’s flaws by sticking doggedly to an agreed script instead of masking her weaknesses.

Despite early predictions of a landslide victory, Theresa May’s party failed to win an outright majority, leaving the distinct possibility that her party will fail to form a government.

May had hoped the election would focus on Brexit, but that never happened, as both the Conservatives and Labour said they would respect voters' wishes and go through with the divorce.

An exit poll at 2100 GMT will give an indication of the outcome, although the final picture will not begin to emerge until early Friday.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: “We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns”. “The cult of personality and central control has completely blown up in our face”.

“But given the patchy history of exit polls, this time we will have to wait for the seat by seat results, setting the pound up for a volatile day”, he added.

“It’s hard to see, if these numbers were right, how they (the Conservatives) would put together the coalition to remain in office”, said Osborne. “We need to get back to core issues like the economy and security”.

It would also put pressure to resign on May, who called the snap election in the hope of increasing her majority and strengthening Britain’s hand in exit talks with the European Union.

‘I think Theresa May should consider her position.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, he said on ITV.

Corbyn’s Labor Party trails with 250 seats or 38.5%. I have said that was a problem.

“If you only went after the Ukip vote that is a big risk”.

The Labour leader closed out his campaign by telling a rally he had reshaped British politics.

May was criticized for a lackluster campaign and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

Ministers were also concerned by May’s own performance.

But shortly after the exit poll came out, Labour's Shadow Chancellor hinted that there might be scope for the party to do a deal with other parties to set "a new tone" for the Brexit negotiations. The Conservatives are forecast to win 314 seats, followed by Labour with 266 seats. Corbyn accused the Conservatives of undermining Britain's security by cutting the number of police on the streets.

However some of May’s most loyal ministers were lining up to support her last night.

Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain June 8, 2017.