However, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing Britain into political turmoil as no clear victor emerged.

May had earlier met with Queen Elizabeth to ask for permission to form a government.

Labour party leader Corbyn also said, “politics has changed and it isn’t going back into the box it was before”, during his constituency victory speech.

Dogus is willing to credit Corbyn.

Echoing Oettinger’s skepticism about negotiating with what could essentially be a lame-duck government in London, Michel Barnier, the European Union official tasked with leading the Brexit negotiations, said Friday that the talks should only begin “when the U.K.is ready”.

“This gives me the confidence to believe that we will work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”, she said.

Elsewhere, the mood within the Labour Party was upbeat, reflecting a result that seemed to portray the winners as the losers and the losers as the winners.

Left-wing, anti-establishment, easily written off – Texan Colin Kalmbacher sees strong parallels between Bernie Sanders and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

First, who will be the UK Prime Minister over this 18-month period and who will comprise the UK negotiating team?

So people voted Tory and Labour?

The biggest victor was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It’s clear that these surveys are better at predicting some things than others.

After months of slurs bandied between both sides of the party, several centrist lawmakers launched a coup against Corbyn previous year. The two biggest parties increased their share of the vote, and smaller parties were generally squeezed out.

After lagging behind in the opinion polls in the run up to Thursday’s election, several murmured about the possibility of unseating Corbyn after the vote if he had done badly – a suggestion that has been put to rest, at least for now.

Thursday marked the second time in a year the Conservatives’ choice to hold a vote had backfired, firstly with the public voting to leave the European Union.

“He’s confounded lots of people’s expectations, my expectations, his expectations”, Umunna told ITV television. “I would think that’s enough, to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”. But with or without May, the Conservatives will still be able to form a government, although it’s possible they’ll call for another election now that they find themselves in an extraordinarily worse-off position than they previously were.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Commission, urged the May government to get on with negotiations, noting that the United Kingdom has less than two years to extricate itself from the EU – which is considered a gargantuan task.

Despite the rhetoric, and one of the most vociferal media campaigns of any recent national election campaign, the youth vote remained strong and turned out on the day, leading to a resounding Labour success.

While Labour earned less seats than the Conservatives, as expected, Mr Corbyn’s party outperformed the polls and prevented the Tories from winning an overall majority.

For many, Corbyn’s remarkable surge in recent weeks and his performance in an election that was prematurely viewed as a landslide opportunity for the Conservatives is a strong indicator of the electoral viability of left populism and of the strong desire for systemic change.

The decision of Britain to leave was a shocking and cathartic moment in the 60-year history of the bloc, whose member states want to keep Britain as a close partner once it is out.

“I will carry on fighting”.

“If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May“, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV. “This was the start”.