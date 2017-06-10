What The Election And Theresa May’s Deal Mean For The UK

Theresa May has vowed to form the government with support of the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland, amidst calls for her to step down, even by people within her party.

The British pound fell dramatically Friday morning after election results showed that the Conservative Party had lost the majority in Parliament.

“If … the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”, a grim-faced May said after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead, near London.

May called the snap election confident her Conservative Party would increase its majority and strengthen her hand in the Brexit talks.

The results have cast Brexit talks, set to begin June 19, in a shadow of “uncertainty“, according to the BBC.

For the second time in half a year, a British Conservative prime minister has let political hubris dictate their decision to turn to the voting public. A clear successor to May, should she resign, has not emerged.

Her office said later that the key finance, foreign, Brexit, interior and defence ministers would remain unchanged.

A very personalized, nearly presidential style of campaigning has contributed to the Conservative Party’s loss of support, said Mark Goodwin, lecturer at the department of political science and global studies at the University of Birmingham in England.

That’s odd, because surely one of the most noteworthy aspects of the election was the surprisingly strong showing of the Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. “[ Labour] made a really positive offer to an electorate who is fed up with austerity, that has doubts about globalization, and the neo-liberal economic model we have had for so long”, Tim Bale, Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London told TIME.

Conservative MP and former minister Anna Soubry said May “is in a very hard place. she now has to obviously consider her position”. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely. When the votes came in, Parliament was divided (or “hung”) with no single party holding the majority of seats. I said at the start this election was wrong. That is why the European Union wants the talks to go smoothly.