What time, channel is Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 (6/9/17)? NBA Playoffs

Should the Warriors win Friday, and should Curry finish Game 4 with 13 assists and 11 rebounds, he will have completed the Finals averaging a triple-double. And when they finally got a close one, they showed why their roster is the envy of just about every other team, with the long-range shooting of Durant, Curry and Klay Thompson, and the defensive wizardry of Draymond Green and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

“It’s part of the rules”, James said Thursday at The Q. We managed our minutes throughout the year a lot better, and I’ve been smarter about just taking care of my body. And I would see Kyle Korver in the corner, one of the greatest three-point shooters in this league’s history, and give him an opportunity in the short corner. Right now, look at our TV ratings, look at the money our league is pouring in. I mean, who am to say if it’s fair or not? And there is a different kind of respect for that Yankees era – maybe even in NY – than the one defined by seemingly buying every last mercenary on the market. “It happens. It’s sports”. “I think the Warriors are going to get them tonight”, owner J. Mason said.

With that, James walked off the dais, ending a news conference in which he addressed the dawn of Golden State’s dynasty, his future and criticism for a play late in Wednesday’s loss.

Blown off the court in the second halves of the first two games, the Cavaliers surged ahead with a big third quarter and were still ahead by six with less than 3 minutes to play. The Warriors are 15-0 and can finish off the NBA’s first flawless postseason with a victory here in Game 4.

James is making his seventh consecutive NBA Finals appearance and eighth overall. James has already won three; two with the Miami Heat, in addition to last year’s historic victory with Cleveland.

No team in 126 tries has ever rallied from 3-0 down to win an National Basketball Association playoff series, so James – playing in his seventh consecutive finals – figures to fall to 3-5 in the championship round, going 2-2 with Miami and facing a 1-3 mark plus second sweep out with Cleveland.

It has again ignited the debate about whether it’s “good for the game” that a player of Durant’s stature can join a team of Golden State’s pedigree – and what can be done to prevent it, if it’s deemed bad.

“They’re a great team, but I think we’re a great team also”.

“It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”. But you can bet he’s going to be motivated next year and beyond by how Durant took over this series.

“We’ll see what happens”.

And, even after all of that, they still had to go out and play the games. Lost behind Durant’s excellent is Curry’s 28.7 points a game alongside 9 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

When the Golden State Warriors were wooing Durant last July, they did not rely on bells and whistles or elaborate, intricate explanations of why it was such a natural fit. Point guard Stephen Curry won the league’s Most Valuable Player award – partly because of the historical achievement, but partly because he made an National Basketball Association record 402 three point shots during the season.

“I knew it was going to be one of the toughest challenges I’ve had because of the firepower they have, because of the mindset that they were going to have”, he said.