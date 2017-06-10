What we learned from Comey’s testimony

Comey’s testimony, at a hugely anticipated congressional hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the deep distrust that had soured their relationship before his stunning firing last month.

According to Representative Green, regardless of what James Comey has to say when he testifies before Congress tomorrow, Trump meant to obstruct the Russian Federation probe when he fired Comey. But he challenged Comey’s account of a private dinner he had with the president on January 27, during Trump’s first full week in the White House.

He also refuted some of Trump’s statements, like that he never asked Comey to stop the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

But the move by the two Democrats is well-timed for maximum presidential embarrassment: Mr Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee later this week.

James Comey had a few things to say about the reporting of the New York Times which reported on collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

Asked whether that February Oval Office discussion amounted to obstruction of justice, Comey said he expected that to be a matter for Mueller, the former FBI director who has taken over the Justice Department’s investigation.

“I can only speak for my personal views, and I think that a majority of the (Democratic) caucus is of the belief that we ought to allow the investigation to continue to its logical conclusion before making any determination”, said Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., the vice chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus. To leak his memo, Comey chose someone who has publicly defended him in the past, including his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Comey remembered the president saying, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go”.

Trump tweeted on May 12 that Comey “better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” The story made no mention of any contemporaneous memos.

Mr Green said that Mr Trump’s actions are his primarily concern. New York Times reporters corroborated Comey’s timeline on Thursday after Kasowitz’s statement.

At one point he practically dared Trump to release any recordings of their conversations, a prospect the president once alluded to in a tweet.

Trump’s elder son was active on Twitter, however, defending his dad. “It seems like they were more afraid of Trump than actually doing the right thing and trying to rectify the situation”.

Wearing a suit and a blue checked burgundy tie, Comey started his testimony by describing how he was let go by Trump, which he knew was the president’s prerogative, but that the “shifting” explanations for why he was terminated “confused me and increasingly concerned me”.

"The problem with Bob Mueller being involved here is he's got a 25-year close friendship with Comey". He accused the president of lying about him and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to justify firing him. He then headed to the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual conference, where he delivered a speech in front of a friendly crowd.

“The critical aspect of an obstruction case is assessing the intent of the speaker and whether it was corrupt”, Mr Whiting said. “The president is new at this”.

Mr Comey’s statement and testimony, broadcast live, revealed a President deeply concerned and disturbed by allegations and investigations of associations with Russian Federation.