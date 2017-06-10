What We Learned From Former FBI Director James Comey 49:00 Download

“It’s my judgment that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey told the Senate intelligence committee in explosive testimony that threatened to undermine Trump’s presidency. Intriguingly, Comey said he couldn’t discuss in an open hearing why it was problematic for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has recused himself from the probe of Kremlin meddling, to be involved in an investigation involving Russian Federation.

Trump Jr. said Comey’s testimony indicated that his father’s words and actions were “very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!”

Reed also asked about Trump’s push for loyalty from Comey, which Comey has said he responded to by committing to being “honest” and independent. “So I thought it really important to document”.

Other legal experts said, however, that details surrounding the February 14 conversation could indicate that Mr Trump meant to interfere with the Flynn probe. “I knew there might come a day when I might need a record of what happened not only to defend myself but to protect the Federal Bureau of Investigation”.

Comey’s testimony, at a hugely anticipated congressional hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the deep distrust that had soured their relationship before his stunning firing last month.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, agreed that Comey’s testimony revealed little new information. He already had submitted pages of testimony detailing his every second with President Trump, . Comey’s testimony, they said Thursday, clarified and bolstered the case.

“He simply asked me to publicly refute the infamous ‘dossier, ‘ which I could not and would not do”, Clapper said June 7 in an interview with the National Press Club in Australia.

Prof Gerhardt agreed the testimony was a blow to Mr Trump, saying: “Some people who weren’t concerned before should be concerned now”.

Comey also said he felt he needed to document his meetings with Trump because he was concerned the president would lie about the nature of the conversations.

The president’s personal attorney zeroed in on the disclosure of purported memos that Kasowitz called “privileged communications” with the president that Comey Thursday acknowledged disseminating to the media via a law professor friend to prompt the appointment of a special counsel. The former Director discussed the pressures from President Trump and why he personally believes he was sacked.

Comey said he was confident an investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller would be conducted thoroughly.

Comey said he was aware the president tweeted Comey “had better hope” there were no tapes of his conversations with Comey.