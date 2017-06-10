Whats New In Apple’s iOS 11

The next mobile operating system from Apple, iOS 11, will give iPad users extensive software updates and long-awaited features, such as a file management tool and customizable app dock.

This week’s WWDC keynote showed off an Apple Watch syncing data with gym equipment to demonstrate some of the new features coming in WatchOS 4. Unfortunately, if you don’t have an Apple Developer account which costs $99 United States dollars per year, you can’t gain access.

IOS 11 has brought along a host of new features, some targeted to exclusively elevate iPad experience, and some focused on improving both – the iPhone and iPad.

From June 2018, all new apps submitted to the Mac app store will need to support 64-bit, and from June 2018 updates to existing apps must also be 64-bit compatible.

App developers wouldn’t release a new version very often anyway as App Store approval would usually take a week. Meanwhile, the App Store has been completely redesigned with Games, a new Today tab and Apps, PC Advisor reported.

Right now, Siri can’t really compete with Google Assistant, which does a better job of handling questions and remembering your previous voice searches. Monday Apple was at it again with the new iOS11 and boy this one has some cool changes as well. What’s more, getting your update approved takes merely hours now and as such, developers have the option to release multiple updates within the same day.

The iOS 11 is not yet available to the general public.

Not only are some Wi-Fi network passwords obscenely hard tor remember, but if you’re the type to use the same password in multiple places, you most certainly feel a tinge of anxiety when a friend asks to connect to your network. In iOS 11, the home screen is no longer an option to switch to.

If you want to allow access to your W-Fi network, all you have to do is approve them by tapping the Send Password button.

If you’re a regular Apple Pay user, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can now transfer cash to friends and family.

For logging into any third-party app, you don’t need to manually enter your details, the iOS is smart enough to log you into the apps using your Facebook or Twitter accounts. Although these are both exciting features to look forward to, we recommend you to not hold your breath.

Now it’s time to turn to your iPhone or iPad and head over to Apple’s Beta profile page from that device.

That’s not all for Maps, though. Just how good the instructions are remains to be seen, but we’re keen to try it out later this year.

Each of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro models with cellular connectivity is locked to Verizon Wireless for a two-year term and also come with a three- to six-month free subscription of Kaspersky Internet Security.

The system also introduces ARKit, a new framework for developers to more easily build apps that use augmented reality: the tech that allows devices to display computer-generated images over the real world. The jury is still in session on how successful these new iPad Pro tablets will be, combined with iOS 11. Within the app you can visit several larger airports and malls and see exactly where restaurants and shops are located. So, if by that time you still want to try out this new OS early, you can do so.