Where it went wrong for Theresa May

Or, either the Conservatives or Labour could attempt to govern as a minority administration, seeking to win support in the Commons for their programme on a vote-by-vote basis.

Looking tense as she delivered remarks after being re-elected to her Maidenhead constituency, 30 miles west of London, May said, “The country needs a period of stability and whatever the result the Conservative Party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”. He said it was time for her “to go”.

The currency sank more than 2% to trade below $1.27 after general election results showed that no single party had won enough seats to secure a majority in parliament. After all, the country was only two years into a five-year parliament and May, after becoming prime minister last year, had repeatedly pledged not to hold new elections. Labour, led by Corbyn, did much better than most forecasters predicted, and has 261 seats at last count.

They were mathematically unable to reach the 326 mark that would give them a majority, meaning they will have to form an informal or formal alliance to forward their agenda.

A similar situation occurred in 1974 when the February elections produced a hung parliament which to a second election in October. She’s only been the leader for under a year, she got it without any opposition, an uncontested election with support up and down the country.

It had been classified as a Brexit election and the result is being seen as giving hope to the 48 per cent who had voted to remain in the European Union in the June 2016 referendum and a rejection of May’s so-called “hard Brexit” stance. “Politics is not going back into the box where it was before”. Early newspaper editions reflected the drama, with headlines such as “Britain on a knife edge”, “Mayhem” and “Hanging by a thread”.

Deputy leader Angus Robertson, one of the strongest SNP performers in the House of Commons, was an early casualty.

May, who took over after last year’s Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration.

May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday as British voters dealt her a punishing blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks and instead weakening her party’s grip on power.

May’s snap election call was the second time that a Conservative gamble on the issue of Britain’s relations with Europe backfired.

Asked if the uncertainty created by a hung parliament was good for Britain, he replied: “A hung parliament is what we’ve been given, it’s up to MPs to deal with that”. The election has only worsened that divide-the two parties have hoovered up 82% of the national vote, more than at any point since 1979.

Corbyn initially replied that he would not take part in the debate unless she attended, but cannily changed his mind, joining the leading candidates on the podium on May 31, with the Conservatives represented by May’s interior minister, Amber Rudd.

“Even if she manages to get just enough seats it will be seen as a failure and she may indeed be under pressure to resign as leader quite quickly”, said Paula Surridge, senior lecturer at the University of Bristol.

Eight people were killed near London Bridge on Saturday when three men drove a van into pedestrians and then stabbed revelers in an area filled with bars and restaurants.

In sharp contrast to 2010, a whole series of parties have already forsworn any involvement in a formal coalition, apparently making this outcome unlikely.