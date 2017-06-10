Which Way Traders Signposts Masco Corporation (MAS), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stocks?

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 87.9% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group added to its ownership by buying 559,231 shares an increase of 1,094.7%.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $904,000 value, down from 247,965 last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 119.5% in the fourth quarter.

Insider Trades for Fortinet Inc. show that the latest trade was made on 16 May 2017 where JENSEN KEITH, the Officer completed a transaction type “Buy” in which 624 shares were traded at a price of $23.83. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ FTNT) opened at 39.52 on Friday. The overall volume in the last trading session was 2.23 million shares. The stock’s market capitalization is 6.89B. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The stock appeared $37.91 above its 52-week highs and is down -1.02% for the last five trades. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 20.17% since June 9, 2016 and is uptrending. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $0.22 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $1.12. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of USA and global trademark & copyright laws. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & worldwide trademark and copyright law. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs maintained Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Wednesday, October 12. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised the price target and upgraded the stock on November 15 changing the price target from $33.00 to $39.00 and changing the rating from “Equal-Weight” to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Wunderlich.

Among 12 analysts covering Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $25,415.52. Tracking company EPS may help to evaulate company stock value. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,624,000 after buying an additional 342,882 shares in the last quarter. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $992,101.

Returns and Valuations for Fortinet, Inc. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday.