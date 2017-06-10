White House, intel chiefs want to make internet spying law permanent

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday grappled with an aspect of federal intelligence law that has been at the center of President Donald Trump’s accusations of improper surveillance under the Obama administration.

USA intelligence chiefs are making a strong push, backed by the White House, to reauthorize a controversial law that allows US spy agencies to eavesdrop on foreign electronic communications.

The law, enshrined in Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, is due to expire on December 31 unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, but is considered vital by US intelligence agencies. “We can not allow adversaries overseas to cloak themselves in the legal protections we extend to Americans”.

During a Senate hearing that was largely concerned with the government’s ongoing investigations into Russian Federation and possible collusion with members of President Donald Trump’s campaign, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats called permanent reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) his top legislative priority.

The administration officials – Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – will testify that Section 702 is an essential national security tool to stop terrorism, a view most of the intelligence committee agreed with.

He told lawmakers it is “infeasible to generate an exact, accurate, meaningful, and responsive methodology that can count how often a US person’s communications may be incidentally collected under Section 702”.

It should go without saying: if the Intelligence Community is truly anxious about the privacy and civil liberties of ordinary Americans, officials will take the looming Section 702 sunset as an opportunity to give lawmakers the information they need to have an informed and meaningful debate about how government spying programs impact Americans’ privacy.

Coats and other officials had previously told Congress they would attempt to share an estimate publicly before the statute expires. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden asked Coats.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would make Section 702 permanent rather than a program that requires regular review and sunsets after a predetermined period of time.

“After months of criticizing the government for allegedly spying on his presidential campaign, President Trump is now hypocritically endorsing a bill that would make permanent the NSA authority that is used to spy on Americans without a warrant”, ACLU legislative counsel Neema Singh Guliani said in a statement.

Disclosures by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 revealed the sweeping nature of 702 surveillance, prompting outrage internationally and embarrassing some USA technology firms shown to be involved in a program known as Prism.

“For whatever reason, they decided collectively to make as much stink as possible about unmasking in order to put the intelligence community on trial and change the narrative about Russia”, Chesney said.

Last week, Facebook, Amazon, Google and other tech companies signed a letter to the House Judiciary Committee urging Congress to overhaul the surveillance law.