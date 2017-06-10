Fifty-nine percent say the president’s use of Twitter is a bad thing, and even a majority of voters say Trump’s tweets hurt US national security. These are serious words coming out of the highest office holder in the land, and all that this bot does is just give those messages the proper honor they deserve.These are statements of the president.

The White House has defended tweets by US President Donald Trump that have raised concern among opponents and allies alike.

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account is once again the subject of debate, as the Knight First Amendment Institute urged him to unblock individuals in a letter sent to the White House yesterday.

Trump contends that the “fake” mainstream media are “working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media”.

“The president has always said that he wanted to buy a newspaper, and Twitter has filled that void – in fact, he notes it’s a newspaper without the losses”, said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide who was sacked but remains a supporter.

On the broader question of whether his tweets are hurting his presidency, 57 percent of voters said yes.

Trump may also tweet during FBI Director James Comey’s hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, according to the Washington Post, potentially opening himself up to additional controversy.

Trump supporters have long touted his unfiltered tweets and other communications as an unparalleled advantage.

Trump’s lawyers, inside and outside the White House, have grown increasingly concerned about his social-media ruminations, outbursts and angry self-defenses on legally sensitive topics.

And Trump’s legal effort to have his travel ban upheld, which he hopes to wage in the Supreme Court, have been undermined by his repeated tweets suggesting that the measure was meant to block Muslims from entering the country, according to legal experts. The media, whatever you think of us, is dependent on access – of being given glimpses into who this President (or any president) really is and how they go about making their minds up on a given issue.

“T$3 weets on legal matters seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS“, wrote respected Republican attorney George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, the councilor to the president.

“And so he may not have a conventional style in doing that, but many of his efforts are extremely helpful to us in getting our legislation accomplished”, Short said.

Conway stuck by his position in subsequent tweets but made clear that he supports the president.

“One of the attractive things about social media is it allows the conversation to seem very personal”, said Ms.