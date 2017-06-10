White House wants healthcare vote this summer, tax reform in fall

And while the White House hopes to achieve tax changes that don’t add to the budget deficit, the president’s aides say Trump’s greater priority is winning a tax cut that the administration believes would spark economic growth. He also said the Trump Administration wants Congress to raise the nation’s debt ceiling before lawmakers leave for August recess.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 7 The U.S. Congress may be headed for a reckoning with the federal debt limit within weeks, thanks to wealthy Americans and corporations deferring tax payments in the hope that they would benefit from the lower tax rates promised by President Trump.

Former Rep. Phil English (R-PA), who is a senior government relations adviser at Arent Fox, said, “I think they’re indispensable”. Mnuchin has offered a broad range – the second half of the year – while Mulvaney has said it could happen as soon as August.

Trump promised tax cuts during his election campaign previous year and has reiterated those promises in recent months leading some wealthy Americans and businesses to shift accounting for income into the future, betting that lower tax rates will arrive, perhaps in 2018, wealth managers told Reuters.

“We probably continue to see us make progress through summer”, Short said in a conference call on Monday.

He also said that cut in the tax rates is the part of reform agenda.

“It will have to be revenue-neutral”, McConnell said.

“The concerns were, ‘The guy won’t pay and he won’t listen, ‘” said one lawyer close to the White House who is familiar with some of the discussions between the firms and the administration, as well as deliberations within the firms themselves. While a House-passed bill scaling back the Affordable Care Act has gained little traction in the Senate, he predicted that pressure on the upper chamber would increase as additional insurers exit government-run marketplaces over the summer.

“Everyone wants to talk about deferring income”, said Mark Copeland, senior partner at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC in Newport Beach, California. RILA spokesman Brian Doge said that the Treasury Secretary had a “remarkable understanding of the retail industry” and “quickly grasped” retailers’ concerns about the border adjustment tax (BAT) in Speaker Paul Ryan’s tax plan.

In a briefing with reporters this afternoon, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short acknowledged that the investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign makes advancing the White House legislative agenda on Capitol Hill more hard.