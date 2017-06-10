Who was London attacker Khuram Butt?

British police have named the third London Bridge attacker at 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Khuram Butt’s house had been raided this year by Scotland Yard officers on a criminal matter as part of a disruption tactic used during active counterterrorism investigations.

Hate preacher Mohammed Shamsuddin, who Khuram Shazad prayed with in the Channel 4 documentary, was an associate of notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary, who founded the now-banned terror group al-Muhajiroun. He met Butt on Paltalk, a platform…

The authorities were once more facing hard questions over how much they knew about the perpetrators of the marauding assault after footage showed Butt appearing in a Channel 4 documentary about home-grown Islamists screened previous year.

“All the work done has never provided any evidence or intelligence of attack planning or other serious offences, consequently as time went on prioritisation of that operation moved and was now in the lower echelons”, Rowley said. MI5 has previously said it has up to 3,000 “subjects of interest” at any one time with a further 23,000 individuals, including Abedi, who remain on its database.

“The security and intelligence services and police have stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago”.

The Commissioner said: “It is very, very hard”.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information about these men that may assist them with the investigation.

Butt was spotted alongside Choudary in a protest following the murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in 2013. Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the man, who claimed to come from Morocco and was living in the Irish capital with his Scottish wife, was not thought to have been under surveillance.

He was not known to police or security services, police said. Police said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified.

A search warrant is being executed at an address in Barking.