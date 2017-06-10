Wichita State conference play pairings

With the addition of Wichita State, the conference’s 12 teams will play an 18-game schedule that features home-and-home meetings with seven opponents, home-only meetings with two and road-only meetings with two.

The complete 2017-18 basketball schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Wichita State has home-and-home series with UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Houston, SMU, Temple and Tulsa.

All-in-all six, American Athletic Conference teams made postseason play past year, including Tulane who went on to reach the Round of 16 in the WNIT. UConn won a national championship as recently as 2013-14.

ECU returns five players from last season’s squad including Alex Frazier and Dominique Claytor who each started in more than half of the Pirates’ conference games. East Carolina will host UConn, Temple and Wichita State and will travel to UCF, USF and Tulane in their only regular season meetings. After their 63-60 win in New Orleans – their first single-digit victory in four years of AAC play – the Huskies extended their NCAA-record streak to 111 games before losing to Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

The dates of the games will be announced once the television details have been finalized, which is normally in late August or early September.

The Tulane men went 6-25 overall and 3-15 in the AAC in coach Mike Dunleavy’s first season.

The AAC is expected to be a much-improved league in 2017-18.