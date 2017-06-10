Will Apple’s HomePod Be a Home Run?

After months of anticipation Apple has unveiled HomePod, an all new wireless speaker that the company hopes will “reinvent home music”.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

“This product is much more of a me-too offering”. But he saw a big negative – it is more expensive.

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. Google sells Home for $130 (roughly Rs. 8,370), promoting the smart speakers with discounts.

Apple vice president Phil Schiller said the Siri team at Apple had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud.

Siri has been integrated deeply into the HomePod, with the device allowing users to use voice to ask the speaker to perform a range of tasks from controlling their HomeKit connected home automation devices to playing a song or reading out the latest news. Apple still has a lot to tell us about the HomePod, however from the details shared in the official press release show that the speaker can be set up very similarly to how a user pairs a set of AirPods, with Bluetooth automatically pairing the speaker to an iPhone when put in close proximity.

“If you are paying the extra money because Apple is requiring you to do so to access your stuff, that is the Apple tax and it is the kind of thing that people don’t like”. According to reviewers at cnet.com, the HomePod boasts the best sound quality, but the Echo has the most functions among the three speakers.

Apple lovers already tend to be “premium product buyers”, and may not flinch at paying more for what they believe is a superior quality product, said Gartner analyst Brian Blau. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. Think of the smartphone eventually going away in the next ten years. The speaker is powered by an Apple A8 ARM chip, the same one that was used in iPhones a few generations ago.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs. Throughout this feature I’ve compared Apple’s speaker to the Play:3, my favourite Sonos speaker priced at £299/$299.