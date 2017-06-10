Will Donald Trump prevent James Comey from testifying in Russian Federation investigation?

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to try to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying about their private conversations regarding an investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, two administration officials said Sunday. It would not work.

Executive privilege stems from the Supreme Court’s opinion in the 1974 case U.S. vs. Nixon that, per CNN, recognized the “President and those who assist him must be free to explore alternatives in the process of shaping policies and making decisions and to do so in a way many would be unwilling to express except privately”. But in that specific case, it also found that public interest in getting to the bottom of Watergate took precedent over Nixon’s assertion of executive privilege. It’s not written down in any federal statute, and it’s not part of the rules of evidence. Barack Obama invoked executive privilege during Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, which prevented Congress from questioning then-Attorney General Eric Holder. While the justices said conversations between presidents and top aides were presumed confidential, they said the privilege is not absolute. Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was paid $45,000 to speak at the event. Bill Clinton tried, and he lost, too.

“But violating executive privilege isn’t a crime”.

President Trump ignored a question about executive privilege from a reporter during a bill signing in the Oval Office.

If the president were to invoke privilege, it’s possible that legal challenges would not go his way. Even if we ignore all the years from 2008 to 2015, the extraordinary closeness of the Russians via Kislyak with the Trump campaign is not very secret – a lot of those photos are in public domain. The Fast and Furious case is a great example.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is dismissing as “a load of nonsense” the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump. There is only one reason I can think of – Trump lied.

President Donald Trump is still looking for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director more than three weeks after he fired James Comey, and sources familiar with the recruiting process say it has been chaotic and that job interviews led by Trump have been brief.

“We need to hear directly from Mr. Comey on these important issues”, Collins told “Face the Nation“. But is it true? Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues. Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had the expectation of privacy. Is it fair and right to harbor some hostility toward Comey while still cheering his coming confrontation with Trump?

But being anxious about potentially embarrassing testimony is not a sufficient basis to invoke executive privilege.

But the New York Times quoted the President in the memo as saying he “hoped” Lt. Gen. Flynn wasn’t prosecuted because he was a “good man”, to which Comey replied he agreed he was a good man. Democrats cited the report as proof of obstruction of justice, something legal experts mocked. But seeking a restraining order barring testimony by Mr. Comey, who is now a private citizen, would be unprecedented. He’s been asked by Congress to testify and I think he should testify in front of Congress.