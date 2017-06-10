Will the Golden State Warriors finish off the sweep?

They shot more free throws and turned the ball over five fewer times than the Warriors.

So much for sweeping LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep and denied the Golden State Warriors a ideal postseason with a 137-116 win in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The scary part for Golden State rivals is that the Warriors feel they can get even better.

“Obviously K.D. made some huge plays down the stretch”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s on you”, Green told Myers. The Cavs could at least momentarily stall Golden State’s momentum, and keep their visitors’ locker room dry, by breaking up the Warriors’ ideal playoffs with a win Friday.

The 28-year-old native of Washington, D.C., who has been one of the NBA’s most maligned players this season for his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer to join a stacked Warriors crew, was just as lethal three nights later, posting 33 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks in Game 2.

Still, Durant isn’t looking too far ahead.

James said, “I’ve got to start getting ready for the next game now”. I should have played much better. It’s not over. This is a insane game.

“But in the end you just want to win”.

No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in National Basketball Association history. They won a championship, and previous year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that. “But we gave a great effort, and the result just didn’t turn out the way we wanted to”.

James denied that he was worn out by the end of the game, but the Warriors closed on an 11-0 run. “That’s exactly what happened throughout the season”. I’ve been working on that shot my whole life. More technicals went to Iman Shumpert and Zaza Pachulia.

Let us know in the comments. “I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”. “So I knew I didn’t have a technical foul, but still trying to figure out why did I get the second one”.

Durant, though, was not going to be denied.

The Cavaliers did everything right in Game 3 except what they needed to do most – close it out.

Kyrie had 40 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, while LeBron added 31 points.

The Warriors signed Durant to a two-year, $55 million deal, and before the ink was dry they were an immediate favorite to beat the Cavs in the Finals.

In any event, the Cavs are still breathing, and it’s now the Warriors who may be feeling the pressure after blowing a 3-1 lead last June.

James rested for the first 97 seconds of the fourth quarter but two quick Warriors’ 3-pointers hastened his return as Golden State surged within 115-104. Broke the record of 14 straight postseason wins previously held by the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, who did it in 1992-93.

“But I didn’t tweet that”, Smith repeated after his 16-point performance in Game 3.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be remembered for a lot of things: seven technical fouls; LeBron James self-pass dunk and record ninth NBA Finals’ triple-double; Draymond Green’s technical that wasn’t; the hand-shaking-ejected-fan; and Cleveland’s outrageous 3-point shooting.

But when it comes to comparisons to retired Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, the 1990s playmaker might just have the edge on “King” James.

Cavaliers star LeBron James has been compared to a lot of players throughout his National Basketball Association career, but none has been a better comparison than Magic Johnson. He played in 23 for Miami.