Will the pound surge or slump during the General election?

The pound slumped 2 per cent to $1.2702 as of 8:45am London time on Friday, after touching $1.2636, the lowest level since April 18, the day May called the snap election.

On the one hand, a weakened Conservative prime minister might not have the power to resist calls from some within the party who want that clean break, even if that means losing privileged access to the European Union single market.

“What this means for Brexit talks is hard to say, given the clock is already ticking, but given that the SNP and Lib Dems want to stay in the single market the odds are rising that Brexit may well not happen”, Hewson said. They all fell more than 3 percent, except for Microsoft, which slid 2.3 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei .N225 added 0.8 percent and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS inched up 0.3 percent.

However, this isn’t the lowest the pound has sunk against the Sing dollar.

The damage was limited elsewhere, with E-mini futures for the S&P 500 off 0.1 percent.

The pound shed nearly three US cents in hectic trade, or close to 2 percent, while futures for the FTSE lost 0.5 percent on speculation the left-leaning Labour Party might actually be able to form a coalition government.

Betting agencies were already taking wagers on whether May would still have her job by the end of the day.

But he cautioned bears against chasing the pound much lower.

The Pound to US Dollar exchange rate briefly dropped on Monday morning, but as investors reacted to a United Kingdom election poll that gave the Conservatives a strong lead, Sterling was easily able to gain against a weaker US Dollar.

The safe-haven Japanese yen edged higher on risk aversion to reach 109.90 per dollar.

The single currency had slipped overnight when the European Central Bank cut forecasts for inflation and said it had not discussed scaling back its massive bond-buying campaign, sending bond yields to multi-month lows.

However, there is still a chance, albeit a slim one, that come Friday morning Corbyn could be set to become the UK’s next prime minister, either as the head of a coalition, or – even less likely – after winning a majority in the House of Commons. The euro was little moved against the US dollar at $1.1209.

In commodity markets, spot gold was a whisker higher at $1,278.80 an ounce. Both benchmarks are down roughly 4 percent in what will be a third consecutive weekly fall.