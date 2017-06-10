Will the Saudi-Qatar clash push Hamas into a unsafe corner?

Hamas has reacted in disbelief after the Saudi’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir termed it as being part of the extremist and terrorist groups supported by Qatar.

Saudi Arabia is calling on Qatar to cut ties with Hamas.

He said he had not been officially informed of any USA investigation into the alleged hacking of Qatar’s news agency.

It has sent millions of dollars to Gaza to support Hamas’s governance efforts, including hundreds of millions for reconstruction and millions for the energy sector.

In 2011, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group Hamas carried out an Egypt-brokered prisoner-swap deal with Israel, which saw Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit released by Hamas in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel has launched three wars on the strip since then, which has taken a toll on Gaza’s infrastructure. In 2014 the US Treasury singled out Qatar both for its backing of Hamas – whose leaders operated from Qatar’s capital, Doha – and as a source of funds for al-Qaeda.

Qatar reportedly expressed regret over the situation and said its hand was forced by “external pressure”.

Analysts say Qatar’s role has been to accommodate and support the Palestinian political players, namely Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, a semi-governmental body that administers the Israeli-occupied West Bank, rather than supporting one over the other. Meshaal remains in Qatar.

Jordan also announced that it will downgrade its diplomatic representation in Qatar, and asked the Qatari ambassador to leave.

Qatar is one of Hamas’s staunchest allies. Al-Jazeera transformed in the 2000s into a key tool for advancing the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas at the expense of the Egyptian, Saudi and Palestinian governments. Where can they go?

Although the severing of Qatari funds to Hamas would be “fine in terms of diminishing the amount of sophisticated weaponry [reaching Gaza]”, he said, “the last thing Israel wants is a blow up there because what is likely to happen is that the jihadists [in the Sinai Peninsula] who have been kept out would gain control”. “Hamas maybe the biggest loser of what is happening with Qatar”. Abouelhoul said he believed Hamas needed to distance itself from Qatar, and withdraw its officials from Doha, if it wanted to retain the support of other Gulf states.