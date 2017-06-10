Wilson could return for Predators in Game 5 of Cup Final

Wings Phil Kessel – save for a lone assist in Game 2 – Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin, in his two games back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch, are among those absent from the scoresheet thus far. The unit went 0-6 in the two defeats, but generated more in the latter loss. Whether being back at PPG Paints Arena can help them overcome fatigue and injuries and all the other obstacles before them is impossible to predict, although they surely will be glad to be there.

“That’s a credit to him”, Laviolette said.

“I played here two years, and to win two?”

The truth is, though, Pittsburgh has yet to play a great game.

“Very few players get to stay with one organization for eight years”, he said. Pittsburgh’s two goals came 5:12 apart early in Game 5, on the power play from Justin Schultz and at even strength from Bryan Rust.

All the good mojo Rinne generated while helping Nashville rally to tie the series at 2 vanished in a span of 20 minutes. It was a dominant victory. Their first opportunity to do so is Game 5 of the series on Thursday (7 p.m., NBC).

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray not only avoided losing three straight games for the first time in his career, but he also stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of these playoffs, the third in the postseason of his career. “We talked before game”. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here, where we know we’ve got to win a game in Pittsburgh.

Maybe that’s because by June, the NHL’s sprawling season is in its ninth month and the bubble that surrounds each club during the journey deep into the playoffs insulates players from the outside forces that can make the big picture seem, well, too big. “Looking at (Game 4), we felt like we still generated some good chances”.

Crosby chatted with an official from the bench, appearing to indicate he didn’t mean to throw the bottle.

“I made a gesture and it came flying out of my hands”, he explained. That’s probably the biggest thing I learned past year and what I try to focus on. More from one or both of their top guys makes the Preds a whole lot scarier against Sidney Crosby and Co.

What happened during that skirmish depends on who you asked.

“They both play speed games”, Sullivan said. He responded by saying that they just lost a game, and that wasn’t what he was thinking about right now. “I was in some kind of lock there”.

Stanley is the symbol of how coach Peter Laviolette wanted his Predators to play this season. Like I said, I had my chances. “I don’t understand the call”.

Predators – D P. Subban (Probable Thursday, ankle), LW C. Wilson (Questionable Thursday, lower body), C R. Johnasen (Out for season, thigh), LW K. Fiala (Out for season, leg).

“He was doing some UFC move on my foot”, Crosby said. “He’s trying to do his job and I’m trying to do mine”. The city’s hockey lovers just need to fill in the blanks. We know he’s a great player and he’s, like, in tough situation, but now it’s time for leadership to show and to score. On Sunday, the Penguins can become the first repeat champs of the salary-cap era.

Good morning! The Predators beat the Penguins, 4-1, and evened the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece. It was one of four shots on goal for Crosby in the game.

“I think we’re going to expect their best hockey in their rink”, Predators forward James Neal said.

“I actually think Toews had the better homemade rink growing up”, said Wilson, who had a pond in his backyard that his father would plow and then smooth over with a homemade Zamboni fashioned out of a garden hose, PVC pipe and cloth.