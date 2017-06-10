With Audio Focus, Apple Side-Steps Smart Speaker Competition

Amazon’s video content – including original shows such as Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, and Man in the High Castle – will be available to Apple TV users later this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today as he kicked off his company’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple is also targeting Sonos as a competitor, which is a sign that the HomePod’s audio quality will be better than what we’ve seen from Amazon and Google.

Of course, Apple isn’t the first to do this – Sonos has been splitting and adjusting its sound across speakers for years, earning a deserved reputation as the world’s leading multi-room speaker company. Amazon’s senior VP of devices David Limp explained that he believes Alexa and Siri should be able to communicate with one another, while also pointing to the HomePod’s price as an advantage for Amazon…

Echo already has strong rivalry too, in the form of Google’s Home speaker, which is also growing fast in popularity. Still, Apple says the primary focus of HomePod will be music, not home shopping, differentiating it somewhat from the Amazon Echo device.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia. For instance, if a user asks “Hey Siri, who’s the guitarist in this?” the AI will search the desired information and relay it to the user.

With Amazon’s Echo, you have your choice of thousands of them. While HomePod came as no surprise (apart from perhaps its terrible name and the fact that it looks a bit like some sort of elaborate air freshener), it does beg the question that to be truly useful – and for me to even contemplate buying one – Siri needs to really up its game.

Apple was also expected to unveil improvements to Siri, its digital voice assistant that competes with Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa and the Google Assistant helper.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years.

Given the lack of platform dynamics behind it and stiff competition from the Amazon Echo and Google Home, it’s unclear if the HomePod will be a victor or a dud. Will I be able to stream other music services other than Apple Music? To be fair, I did not get to hear an audio demo, but conceptually, the idea of doing fairly major processing on a mono speaker of audio that was already significantly processed to sound a certain way on stereo speakers during its creation strikes me as a bit challenging. All of them are spying on you, in one way or another.

On the less positive front, there are some key questions on the detailed aspects of the HomePod’s audio processing. So you’re likely limited to Apple’s HomeKit smart home gadgets.

Amazon has dominated the connected speakers category since 2014 when it introduced its first Echo, which responds to voice commands and allows users to order goods and control connected appliances.

Jokes aside, Apple has decided not to enter a market thoroughly saturated by portable speakers and stereo systems but instead looks to unilaterally outperform and outmaneuver the in-home digital assistant market. According to research firm eMarketer, about 36 million Americans will use smart speakers at least once a month this year.

The smart assistant will use its sensor to understand its location in a room so that it plays music at optimal volume. The e-commerce giant has now linked Alexa to iCloud Calendar, meaning you can check appointments and add events hands-free to your iCloud Calendar.

By comparison, the Amazon Echo comes with a 2-inch tweeter and 2.5-inch woofer, while the Google Home sports a 2-inch driver and 2-inch passive radiators.

Apple’s HomePod just needs to be plugged into the wall and paired with mobile devices to start working. Google Home and several versions of Amazon’s Echo, which utilizes the intelligent personal assistant technology called Alexa, are both substantially cheaper than the HomePod.