A Georgia judge on Thursday denied bail to Reality Leigh Winner, the 25-year-old NSA contractor accused of leaking classified documents.

A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday in U.S. District Court charging her with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information.

Victor was reportedly arrested last weekend after the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a warrant to probe her home in Georgia.

The FBI says victor was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top-secret information and mailed it to a reporter.

Winner, a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia, faces up to 10 years in prison for leaking classified information.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court to determine whether to allow victor to be released on bond pending trial.

Prosecutors argued victor had used a thumb drive to download classified documents while she was in the Air Force, CBS News’ David Begnaud reports.

Immediately following the release of information on the arrest of Reality Winner, a Virginia woman started a gofundme page to help the 25 year old from Augusta.

“I think they’re going to try to make an example out of her because of the political climate right now”, Winner-Davis said.

NBC reported that victor was denied bail and that she said nothing as she was led away in shackles in an orange jumpsuit.

Winner’s mother and stepfather told the judge she had no criminal history and they would use their 20-acre home in Kingsville, Texas, to finance her bond with confidence she would never run.

While the charges do not name the publication, two USA officials with knowledge of the case confirmed that victor was charged with leaking the NSA report to The Intercept.

Neither prosecutors nor Winner’s parents have identified the government agency where she worked at the time of her arrest. Federal prosecutors want victor held without bond.

The judge denied bond after prosecutors argued that victor could be recruited by the nation’s enemies if she were released on bail. There were no records of victor misbehaving or receiving disciplinary action when she served the military.

Prosecutors have not named the news outlet, but her arrest was announced Monday as the website The Intercept reported it had obtained a classified National Security Agency report suggesting Russian hackers had attacked a US voting software supplier before last year’s presidential election. “There’s no reason to hold her”.

Victor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count, but the government said it would likely add to the indictment.

Victor grew up in Kingsville, Texas, and enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school.

Victor had top security clearance from her time serving in the Air Force for six years.

“She served her nation with distinguished honor”.

Though she was active on social media, victor doesn’t appear to have discussed her work online.

Gabe Gutierrez reported from Augusta, Georgia, and Daniella Silva from NY.

Her mother and step-father have repeatedly pleaded for everyone to treat Reality Winner “fairly”.

She is the first person to be criminally charged with leaking classified information under the Trump administration, which has vowed to crack down on leaks.