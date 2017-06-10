Winner’s lawyer, Titus Nichols, told NPR’s Martin Kaste that his client plans to plead not guilty to the one count of “willful retention and transmission of national defense information“.

Victor pleaded not guilty to a charge of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in federal court in Augusta, Georgia.

She also wrote about moving to Nepal or Kurdistan, and listed the names of several al Qaeda and Taliban leaders in one of the notebooks. Augusta area attorney Titus Nichols was initially appointed to represent victor at her initial appearance on Monday.

The initial charges against Reality Winner carry up to 10 years in federal prison.

In a recorded phone conversation with her mother, victor mentioned “documents“, NBC News reported, and investigators are continuing to look for evidence that she illicitly kept other top-secret material. She is a former Air Force linguist who speaks Farsi and Arabic. She does, Demasi said, have a dry sense of humor and has a tendency to use hyperbole. Reality Winner of Augusta, Ga., is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon. He says depending on the evidence they gather could determine how the hearing will go for victor.

A search of one the notebooks the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized from Winner’s home is alleged to have turned up disturbing threats against the President of United States, continuing a long pattern of anti-Trump hysteria evident on her as-of-yet undeleted social media presence. Her parents spoke to Anderson Cooper Tuesday night, expressing shock that their daughter was arrested.

Winner’s arrest was based upon her distribution of a single document to The Intercept. A judge denied bond for 25-year-old Reality Winner at the federal courthouse in Augusta on Thursday.

Victor also told her mother that she would “go nuclear to the press if I don’t get what I want” in the bail hearing.

Authorities are searching a number of electronic devices seized from Winner’s home, including two laptops, a tablet and four cellphones – as well as two spiral-bound notebooks. She has been jailed in Lincoln County, Georgia. The other major consideration is whether or not she presents any type of danger to the community, ” Tarver said.

Victor is a former Air Force linguist who now works as a USA government contractor. “Only an asset”, said Gary Davis, Winner’s stepfather.

“I didn’t know what company she worked for”, Winner-Davis told Cooper. What am I trying to say?

►BACKGROUND | Who is Reality Leigh Winner?

“The government is scrapping and crawling to build a mountain out of a mole hill”, Nichols said.