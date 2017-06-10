Woman who accused husband of killing daughter arrested

A woman who says she was sex trafficked in Las Vegas has led authorities to the body of a child in a vacant IL home, according to CBS affiliate KLAS. She also said her husband, 34-year-old Jason Quate, forced her into sex trafficking over the past two years.

According to neighbors the couple lived in Belleville until about two years ago, and they say they knew the couple had children but no one was allowed to see them.

Las Vegas police removed the other children from that home and say they appeared to be abused.

A man under investigation after his daughter’s body was found in an IL garage says in a jailhouse interview that she choked to death accidentally.

He now faces an additional child abuse/neglect charge in addition to sex trafficking and prostitution charges. It’s unclear whether the woman was being questioned by police or had been taken into custody. An autopsy is expected to take place later this week, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

A separate child abuse charge against Quate is pending, said Audrie Locke, an aide to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in Las Vegas.

Quate declined an interview request on Thursday from The Associated Press.

Detectives authored a search warrant for the Las Vegas address, and in the early morning hours of June 6, LVMPD SWAT officers assisted with the service of that search warrant. Neighbours told the Belleville News-Democrat that the small house with boarded-up windows has been vacant for more than two years. “Those charges could be modified because this is still an ongoing investigation, locally”.

The girls were found in an apartment where police said they were never allowed outside, even to attend school.

Any potential homicide investigation would be handled by St. Clair County law enforcement.

According to court records, she violated probation on a 2013 forgery case where she pleaded guilty.

The remains are still pending identification and authorities have not confirmed that it is the child of the woman who tipped police. She wanted to come out here and be a prostitute.

“Obviously, I’m the victim here”, he said. I’ve never harmed her and forced her to do this. “I’ve begged her to get a regular job”, Quate said.

Ritter reported from Las Vegas.