‘Wonder Woman’ Smashes Domestic Box Office Record For Female Directors

Snyder recently revealed that he managed to sneak an Alfred Hitchock-esque cameo into director Patty Jenkins’ woman-led superhero movie.

The record was previously held by Sam Taylor-Jonhson, whose film, Fifty Shades of Grey took on $85.1 million during its opening weekend in the US. The previous mark was Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey, with $85.1 million United States in 2015. “They’re about women as well”, said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros.

However, Jenkins’ film only has the record for the largest U.S. opening: at the worldwide box-office, Fifty Shades of Grey retains the title having grossed $242 million compared to Wonder Woman’s opening $223 million.

He said: “We really look forward to is the day when a movie directed by a woman and telling a woman’s story is no longer news because it was successful – or even that it was produced at all”. Wonder Woman will kill the game in that film as well. That would bring its global opening to US$223 million, according to Variety, for the third-largest ever opening for a DC Comics film. It soared far above the other box office hits which include “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“. “The story will take place in the US, which I think is right”, she previously told EW. The film takes off with American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashing on the island of Themyscira where he tells Diana Prince about the fatal World War I. How she leaves her safety behind to fight for the people and stop the deadly war is the crux of the story. The animated release, in which a pair of students make their principal think he’s a superhero by hypnotizing him, opened with $23.5 million US.

Wonder Woman is now showing and breaking records in cinemas everywhere.

Entertainment Week adds that Jenkins has revealed that the sequel would be set in the US.

The success of Wonder Woman gave the summer box office a much-needed charge. It has made $355.5 million in North America and $816.6 million worldwide. If our love for Thor knows no limits, Also thinks that Wonder Woman is more powerful than him and if the fight could be hard, Diana Prince would eventually win.