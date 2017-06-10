Workers begin removing Confederate monument in St. Louis

Also in May, Brandenburg, a small Kentucky town, rededicated a Confederate monument after the University of Louisville removed it as an unwelcome symbol of slavery.

They point to a 1912 ordinance that says the location of the monument shall be mutually agreed upon between the parks commissioner and the Confederate Monument Association of St. Louis.

Additionally, the plan tasks St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green, Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Alderman Frank Williamson, chairman of the parks committee, with raising private funds for removal.

Workers in St. Louis began disassembling a massive Confederate monument that had become a target for vandals angry over what they view as its racist symbolism.

Supporters of the removal say the monument represents slavery, racism, and a toxic time in USA history. City officials say the removal process could have a price tag of up to 130-thousand-dollars.

While some pay tribute to Confederate General Robert E. Lee or others from the Confederacy, the St. Louis monument, erected in 1914, depicts a Confederate soldier leaving his family for the Civil War.

Back then, the Sons of Confederate Veterans said removing Confederate monuments was a “direct assault” against their memory.

“I think it’s a bold move by the city”.

In a statement, she said, “I know this is an emotionally-charged issue for people on both sides”.