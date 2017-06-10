WWDC ’17: First look at Apple’s new iMac Pro

After months of anticipation, Apple has today hosted their annual World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, unveiling iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and updates to tvOS alongside new Mac and iPad hardware as well as an all new iMac Pro and HomePod home Siri speaker.

The new model replaces the 9.7 inch iPad Pro, with Apple increasing the size of the display while only marginally increasing the actual size of the tablet. Additionally, the camera setup is getting a boost, and the new iPad Pro models will feature the same front- and back-facing cameras as the iPhone 7. Additionally, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be receiving a slew of upgrades introduced with the 10.5-inch model.

Both the 10.5-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro have USB 3 circuits for quicker file transfers, whereas the 9.7-incher anomalously had the slower and older USB 2 in a device aimed at graphics, photo and video work.

All iPad Pro displays will now have True Tone display feature across the range, which alters the colour and brightness according to the ambient light temperature. And since one of the iPad Pro’s chief advantages over the regular iPad is compatibility with the Apple Pencil, there’s also a redesigned Retina display that achieves smoother scrolling and drawing with the pencil thanks to 20-millisecond latency. Battery life continues to be rated at up to 10 hours per charge. That means it should feel a bit clickier and more responsive than before. Apple says the new iPads offer 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance versus the A9 chip. It’s a 7-megapixel sensor with 1080p video recording capabilities, auto-HDR and Retina Flash.

Mac fans discouraged by Apple’s current offerings to the pro market will take solace in today’s biggest Mac announcement: the iMac Pro.

The all-in-one desktop computing machines, the iMacs, have been given more powerful innards and upgraded specifications.

But it is well-made, and with the Mac becoming less and less relevant to Apple’s bottom line, the company’s laptop business seems to be focusing exclusively on the high-end.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will start at $799 in the same configuration. “We re-engineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love”.

The 21.5-inch model will come with an Intel Iris Plus 640 GPU, while the 4K 21.5-inch models will feature Radeon Pro 555 and 560 graphics cards. The device is squarely targeted at professionals, and Apple did emphasize they were ideal for VR content creation.