WWDC 2017: Apple Brings Siri-Powered Smart Speaker HomePod

This week, Apple gave notice that it was entering the arena with the HomePod.

Siri is a fundamental part of Apple HomePod and it can be activated using the command “Hey, Siri“. The company unveiled a number of new products including Home Pod, its smart speaker.

It looks like a home assistant and it acts like a home assistant, but Apple Inc. says it has created a smart speaker with a focus on music.

Apple says its history of “reinventing portable music” through iTunes and the iPod means it is in a strong position to challenge its rivals. The Apple HomePod is a smart speaker that features integration with Apple Music and Siri. By saying “hey Siri” users will be able to select songs, control volume and ask questions about the tracks and artists playing, such as “who is the drummer in this band?”

Yet Apple wants to directly compete against the likes of Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home, and has built its smart assistant Siri into the speaker.

The HomePod will be available in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia in white and space gray. According to reviewers at cnet.com, the HomePod boasts the best sound quality, but the Echo has the most functions among the three speakers. At $350 a speaker, HomePod is almost double the price of Amazon Echo, which retails for $180. From initial images it appears the HomePod will be available in white or dark grey. While he didn’t discuss exactly how the devices differ, he told USA Today that the HomePod’s $349 price tag makes it substantially more expensive than his company’s alternatives, including the popular Amazon Echo.

Apple has not confirmed the price of the HomePod for the UK. It is also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, allowing users to control connected home devices with speech. One of its key features will be its ability to play music on demand, making it direct competition to Sonos’ Wi-Fi-enabled speakers which are hugely popular.