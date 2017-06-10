WWDC 2017: Apple HomePod Competes with Amazon Echo and Google Home

HomePod is seven inches tall, and is intended as a “breakthrough” speaker in addition to being a personal assistant.

Apple Inc on Monday introduced the HomePod speaker to compete with Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa assistant and Echo devices for users who prefer voice-operated systems for shopping, planning and other tasks. With spatial awareness, the HomePod is able to sense its position in a room – whether it’s in a corner, on a table or in a bookshelf – and then optimize its audio output for that location. I’m sure many customers will buy multiple speakers for their home.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple.

In announcing the HomePod, Apple CEO Tim Cook said there are many companies making products for enjoying music in the home but “none have nailed it yet”.

Apple’s latest update to its Mac operating system focuses on core technologies and improved innards with support for numerous VR technologies.

In addition to its own new speaker, Apple revealed that its new iOS 11 can control all the speakers in your home from your iPhone, including any Airplay-compatible third-party speakers.

The HomePod will be available in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia in white and space gray.

It’s powered by an A8 processor that Apple says helps it tap into the cloud and provide the best audio experience in your room. So, to persuade existing iPad customers to buy another one, Apple has unveiled an iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch display, in between the 9.7 inch and 12.9-inch models.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. Both versions of the iPad now feature the True Tone display that adjusts the colour temperature on the fly depending on lighting conditions, first introduced previous year with the 9.7-inch Pro. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers. And with Apple’s HomeKit, Apple’s proprietary wireless protocol for controlling third-party smart home gadgets in iOS, HomePod serves as a hub that can control connected lights and thermostats.