WWDC 2017: Apple introduces HomePod, an Amazon Echo rival

HomePod will taking Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have been building momentum in the market for voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Positioning the HomePod as a music-focused smart speaker is no surprise, as Apple knows one thing or two about music indeed.

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people’s lives. It will be available in other countries next year. Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far. Additionally, Siri will be able to chime in by answering follow-up questions, and offer multiple results to queries.

Chief executive Tim Cook, referencing the company’s iTunes service and iPod, said: “Just like portable music, we would like to reinvent home music”. The smart speaker is available in Space Gray and White color variants and will be released in December this year in select markets such as the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

At $349, it will be more expensive than Google Home ($109) and Amazon Echo ($179) but cheaper than the Sonos Play 5 ($499).

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine.

Apple is officially jumping into the home speaker market. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

Bolstering its support of this in-house AI assistant, as well as revealing the HomePod, Apple has launched a Siri-based watch face as part of watchOS4, describing it as “an intelligent proactive assistant right on your wrist” that “displays the information users need most throughout the day using Siri intelligence” such as traffic delay information to usual commutes.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the event was “the best and biggest WWDC ever”.

Apple had plenty of other announcements. The device has a better display, is faster, and comes with 64GB of memory. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets.

The technology giant also announced a new software kit for developers called ARKit, which will enabled app developers to build augmented reality apps on Apple’s platforms more easily.