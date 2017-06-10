WWDC 2017: From iOS 11 to iMac Pro, Apple’s Announcements So Far

Apple also released its first ever portable speaker unit equipped with Siri built-in, but we’ll give you the rundown in today’s Shut Up & Take My Money.

The event started with Apple CEO welcoming the audience at the 15th WWDC in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley where Apple is building its new campus. Apple Pay will also get some iMessage support, allowing Apple Pay users to send and receive money through the messenger. Some of the products will be available immediately, others will come later this year.

Amazon’s Kindle app for Apple’s iPhone lets people read but not buy books, which must be purchased directly from Amazon’s website.

Soon after the announcement Amazon tweeted, “You asked (a lot)”.

Apple on Monday unveiled its “HomePod” speaker as it moved to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Home as a smart home and music hub.

There will also be a new Translation feature, which will support Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish to start with, but will get bigger as time goes on.

And for people who like graphics, there’s now kaleidoscope face and Toy Story characters to make the watch’s design more attractive.

The watchOS 4 brings more intelligence and fitness features to Apple Watch. Given the hundreds of millions of Apple mobile devices in use, that will create the largest augmented reality platform in the world “overnight”, executives said.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine.

Apple also refreshed its MacBook and MacBook Pro line with faster Kaby Lake processors. Apple is also cutting the basic price for the MacBook’s 13-inch model by $300. The update will now automatically display the information most important to you, there is even a cool new “kalidescope page”.

At WWDC 2017, Apple announced the new Files app that would be shipping with the iOS 11, this fall.

Apple announced during the WWDC conference that messages which are on its latest iteration iOS 11 are going to synchronize chats across a number of devices using iCloud integration.

Apple’s new iOS 11 comes with an exclusive Dock feature for iPads that allows users get quick access to frequently used apps.

However, as an interesting point of difference, it looks like it’ll be coming to the iPad and iPhone before MacOS – suggesting that Apple are looking to make the production pipeline for AR experiences on the iPhone a very streamlined one.

Apple also made improvements to Siri including making the assistant’s voice sound more natural when responding to users.

The HomePod is priced at $349 and will be available in US, UK and Australia in December.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson. “A breakthrough home speaker with unbelievable sound and incredible intelligence”.

Moreover, this HomePod is more expensive as compared to Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Cook said Apple now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics, including smartphone known as iPhone, and 3 million of them were added previous year.