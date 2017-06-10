WWDC 2017: It’s Time to Say Hello to Apple’s New HomePod

Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about the new HomePod speaker at WWDC.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud. HomePod is the first, all-new Apple Inc gadget to land in almost two years, but that is if we reduce last year’s wireless AirPods to a mere EarPods upgrade.

Apple has finally shed some light on the release of its much-anticipated wireless speaker set to take on Google Home and Amazon Alexa for control the home, ‘HomePod‘. And while no voice A.I. service is a true standout yet, Apple is considered a laggard behind Amazon’s and Google’s A.I. assistant efforts. It will be available in other countries next year.

But HomePod is the only one of these to offer Siri and integration with Apple’s HomeKit smart home system.

Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to the crowd at the end of his keynote speech at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on June 13, 2016.

Analysts say Apple has been slow to improve its Siri virtual assistant and launch a smart speaker, after Amazon launched its Echo in 2014. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

The fourth generation of Apple TV went on sale in October 2015. But the biggest draw may be its compatibility with other Apple devices and services.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs. Inside there are 7 tweeters, six microphones and an A8 chip – the same chip inside the iPhone. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said. The fact that the company is selling the sound quality of the HomePod and not the virtual assistant inside side has raises questions about Siri’s capabilities.

Here we round up everything you need to know about Apple’s answer to Chromecast and Roku, as well as its tvOS software. Apple just announced ARKit that will help third party developers to work on creating AR experiences for the iOS platform. The new iOS will be released this fall. Moreover, Apple’s longstanding penchant for secrecy has made the company less desirable in the eyes of potential star recruits, who hail from the country’s top computer science departments and are attracted to companies that publish research.

It will come with an upgraded version of the Safari web browser which will prevent videos from autoplaying and prevent users from being tracked across sites. It will allow users to automatically block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a webpage to read an article, for example. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple told the developers they were overhauling the App Store, giving it a fresh look, and beginning to add the floor plans of shops and airports to its map program.

It also allows users to send and receive payments from contacts via iMessage. If the current growth continues, Apple’s services business will be showing trailing twelve month revenues of more than $30 billion by sometime next year.