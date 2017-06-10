WWDC17: Apple Unveils HomePod Powered By Siri

Furthermore, a third major player has entered this market, with Apple recently unveiling its “Home Pod,” a 7-inch tall speaker for playing music, checking news and controlling other smart devices.

However, Apple didn’t just wade into the fray with a me-too product.

Apple saved its most anticipated WWDC announcement for the very end.

Apple has announced at their Worldwide Developer Conference that Amazon Prime Video is coming to the Apple TV. And considering the fact that it is hitting the market around Christmas-time, the HomePod is aiming to replace the Echo and Home as the highest-selling speaker around the globe. Bass comes from a 4-inch Apple-designed woofer that faces upward to move a lot of air, and software provides automatic bass equalization to avoid distortion as the volume increases. The difference between these “AI first, sound quality second” products and Apple’s HomePod should be night and day. In this vein it has a six-microphone array to figure out whether people are nearby.

“It automatically analyses the acoustics [in the room – ed], adjusts the sound based on the speaker’s location, and steers the music in the optimal direction”, Apple claims.

Similarly, while I expect some improvements to be made to Siri before the HomePod’s launch in December of this year, I fully expect it to be the hit-or-miss virtual assistant I have on my iPhone today. Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far.

Apple also shared the latest version of watchOS4, which continues to put the emphasis on the Apple Watch as a fitness device. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers. “In fact, Apple nearly positioned as something that’s not that important”.

In other words, you can ask it for recommendations, tell it to play specific artists/albums/playlists/genres and ask it music-related questions (who’s the drummer in this song?). Only after you utter that trigger phrase is any data sent to Apple, where it’s associated with an anonymous Siri ID.

Apple is big on privacy, so whenever Siri is active, the top of the speaker displays a “Siri” animation, and AAPL employs end-to-end encryption and anonymous IDs for any queries.

Why didn’t Apple plug the virtual assistant features of the HomePod more? Siri can help the user choose music (what AAPL called the speaker’s “musicologist”), including recommending tracks. That’s certainly been our experience.

One reason could be the iPhone itself, one of the most successful consumer products in history. Evaluating this would be hard, and it’s likely that each has its own strengths and weaknesses. The Amazon Echo Dot is $49.99, the Echo is $179.99, and the Echo Show is $229.99. According to Futuresource, Alexa has already found its way into 8 percent of American homes. That company offers a similar wireless multi-speaker system for listening to music throughout the home, similar to HomePod’s ability to chain together multiple speakers. It’s all about how you frame things.

Apple’s announcement of AirPlay 2.0 was something it breezed through during Monday’s WWDC keynote.

Apple said it is also using “on-device learning” to enable Siri to take people’s tastes into account.